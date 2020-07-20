Hot, Humid, Maybe Some Thunder To Start Your Week
July 20, 2020
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. Heat index values as high as 105. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the morning.
Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Calm wind.
Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the morning.
Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Thursday: A slight chance of thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Friday: A slight chance of thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 92. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.
Saturday: A slight chance of thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 93. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.
Sunday: A slight chance of thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 93. Chance of precipitation is 20%
