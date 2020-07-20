Hot, Humid, Maybe Some Thunder To Start Your Week

July 20, 2020

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. Heat index values as high as 105. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the morning.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Calm wind.

Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the morning.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday: A slight chance of thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Friday: A slight chance of thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 92. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Saturday: A slight chance of thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 93. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Sunday: A slight chance of thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 93. Chance of precipitation is 20%

