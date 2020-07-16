Hot, Humid Days With That Summertime Chance Of Rain

July 16, 2020

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph in the morning.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 90.

