Homes Briefly Evacuated In Cantonment Due To Gas Leak

A few homes in Cantonment were reportedly evacuated for a brief time Sunday night due to a natural gas leak.

The leak was reported about 9:35 p.m. in the 100 block of Mintz Lane, just north of Muscogee Road.

The Cantonment Station of Escambia Fire Rescue and Pensacola Energy responded, securing the leak by 10 p.m. There was damage of any kind and no injuries.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.