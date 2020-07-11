High In The Upper 90s Today; Heat Index Up Around 110 Degrees
July 11, 2020
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Saturday: Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 97. Heat index values as high as 110. Northwest wind around 5 mph.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 72. Calm wind.
Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 98. Heat index values as high as 110. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Sunday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 76. Southwest wind around 5 mph.
Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the morning.
Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 75. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 76. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 95.
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 75.
Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 74.
Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
