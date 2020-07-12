High In The Upper 90s Sunday With A Triple Digit Heat Index

July 12, 2020

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny and hot, with a high near 97. Heat index values as high as 105. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph.

Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 75. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 95. Heat index values as high as 110. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 95. Calm wind.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 74. Calm wind.

Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 95. Calm wind.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Calm wind.

Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 94.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 94. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 93.

