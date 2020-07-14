Heat Advisory For Tuesday; Summer Heat And Afternoon Showers Roll On

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. Heat index values as high as 107. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Heat index values as high as 107. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 74. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph.

Thursday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Friday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. North wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Friday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.

Saturday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.

Sunday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Monday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.