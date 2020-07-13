Florida Gas Prices At 16-Year Low For July

July 13, 2020

At an statewide average of $2.10 for a gallon of regular unleaded, Florida has the lowest gas prices in 16 years.

The average price per gallon Sunday night in Escambia County was $2.07, up from $1.96 a month ago but below the year ago price of $2.63.

A couple of Cantonment stations were at $1.94 a gallon Sunday night, while Pensacola prices were as low as $1.89 at two warehouse clubs.

“Florida drivers are paying the lowest July gas prices in 16 years,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “COVID-19 continues to have a limiting impact on prices at the pump. Gasoline demand remains below pre-pandemic levels. Drivers who are hitting the road are paying 54 cents per gallon less than this time last year.”

Crude oil prices – a key influencer in the direction of gas prices – have been unable to build any solid upward momentum this summer. The price of U.S. crude oil has danced around the $40 per barrel for the past four weeks. The International Energy Agency suggests global demand has rebounded faster than previously thought, but analysts remain cautious about rising cases of the coronavirus in the United States, and what long terms effects that could have on supply and demand.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 