Family Finds Strange Woman Cooking Ramen Noodles In Their Kitchen. She’s Now In Jail.

July 8, 2020

An Escambia County family found a stranger in their home cooking ramen noodles after she made a sandwich, and now she’s facing criminal charges.

The occupants of the home in 6000 block of Hampton Road told Escambia County Sheriff’s deputies that they found 33-year old Patricia Nicole Junk of Cottage Hill in their kitchen. All of the occupants of the home denied knowing her or letting her into the home.

The first deputy on scene found a pot of noodles cooking on the stove and later located Junk sitting on the front porch of a house about a block away eating a cup of noodles, according to the report.

Junk told deputies that an older male named “Rabbit” had told her she could stay at the home whenever she wanted.

Deputies noted that the home was unlocked when Junk entered. The total damages were listed at $2 for the noodles and $3 for a loaf of bread for a total of $5.

Junk charged with burglary of an occupied residence and petit theft. She remained in the Escambia County Jail with bond set at $10,500.

