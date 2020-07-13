ESCO: Cantonment Man Charged With Witness Tampering, Burglary

A Cantonment man that allegedly punched his friend and body slammed him into a car earlier this year is now charged with tampering in the case and pushing his way into the man’s home.

Andre Tervarris Cobb, 34, was charged with second degree felony aggravated battery causing bodily harm in March. The victim told the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office that Cobb was extremely high on drugs and intoxicated when suddenly begin beating him with his fist before body slamming him against a car, according to an arrest report. A witness corroborated the victim’s story.

Last week, Cobb was charged with burglary of an occupied residence, tampering in a second degree felony proceeding and marijuana possession.

Cobb allegedly went to the home of the victim from the March case on Booker Avenue and yelled for him to come outside. The victim said Cobb opened the front door and entered his home without permission, “yelling at him and threatening to kill him if he did not drop the charges put on him”, according to an arrest report. A witness corroborated the allegations.

Deputies located Cobb on Booker Avenue and noted in their report that he had a powerful odor of alcohol emanating from his breath and was “obviously under the influence of alcohol”. They also located a marijuana bunt in a bag in his position, according to the report.

While in the back of the deputy’s vehicle, Cobb became very belligerent and was banging on the prisoner partition in the vehicle. After being warned several times to stop, he was placed in hobble restraints to prevent injury.

Cobb remained in the Escambia County Jail after his bond was revoked in the earlier aggravated battery case.