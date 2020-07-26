Escambia County, Alabama, COVID-19 Cases Surpass 800

The number of COVID-19 cases in Escambia County, Alabama, surpassed 800 on Saturday.

As of Saturday night, there were 810 confirmed cases in the county, up from 697 just three days prior. There have been 15 deaths in the count, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.

In the past two weeks, 328 of 1,590 tests have been positive, a rate of nearly 21%, compared to about 14% statewide.