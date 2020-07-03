Escambia Ballots For Military And Overseas Voters On The Way; Not All Voters Eligible For Primary Ballot

The first vote-by-mail ballots for the August 18 primary election were sent to military and overseas voters Thursday. The mailing of civilian ballots will begin next week to those who requested them. Federal and state laws require military and overseas ballots voters to be sent no later than 45 days prior to a federal election. Florida law establishes a window for mailing civilian ballots between 40 and 33 days prior to election day.

However, not all registered voters in Escambia County are eligible to receive a ballot in the primary election, as a result of Florida’s closed primary system and Escambia County’s single-member districts. This impacts nearly 50,000 of Escambia County’s 223,000 registered voters in the primary election.

All registered Republican voters are eligible in at least one contest due to the countywide primary for the U.S. House of Representatives nomination. Registered Democrats, No Party Affiliation voters, and minor party voters in some but not all precincts are eligible, depending on the district in which they are registered.

Registered Democratic voters in the following precincts do not have any contests in which they are eligible to vote in the primary, and as a result will not be issued a ballot:

1, 3, 15, 24, 30, 35, 40, 41, 42, 46, 49, 50, 54, 58, 64, 67, 71, 72.1, 77, 82, 83, 94, 97, 105, 106, 107, 108, 110.1

Voters in the following precincts with No Party Affiliation or registered in a minor party do not have any contests in which they are eligible to vote in the primary, and as a result will not be issued a ballot:

1, 3, 15, 24, 28, 29, 30, 31, 34, 35, 40, 41, 42, 46, 47, 48, 49, 50, 51, 54, 58, 60, 63, 64, 67, 69, 70, 71, 72, 77, 80, 82, 83, 90, 91, 94, 97, 98, 101, 103, 104, 105, 106, 107, 108, 110, 113

Any Florida voter can choose to vote by mail. If you have not already made a request and wish to receive your ballot in the mail, visit EscambiaVotes.com/vote-by-mail or call us at (850) 595-3900. The request deadline is August 8.

The deadline to register to vote or change party affiliation before the August 18 Primary Election is July 20. Visit EscambiaVotes.com/register-to-vote for more information. A sample ballot will be mailed to all registered voters prior to the start of early voting and will be posted at EscambiaVotes.com. Voters with questions about their eligibility should call (850) 595-3900 or visit EscambiaVotes.com/am-i-registered for more information.

