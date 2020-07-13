Deadline To Register To Vote, Switch Parties Is One Week Away

There’s just one week left to register to vote in Florida’s primary election August 18.

The registration deadline is Monday, July 20. Florida has closed primaries. If you want to vote in a party’s primary, you must be registered in that party by the registration deadline.

For the general election on November 3, the voter registration deadline is October 5.

Voters can register online or register in person. For information on any of the registration methods, change parties or check your registration, visit escambiavotes.com.