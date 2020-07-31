Deadline Extended For Santa Rosa Parents To Choose Regular School, Virtual Or Remote Learning
July 31, 2020
The Santa Rosa County School District has extended the deadline for parents to make a student learning option selection.
Parent are able to choose from Brick & Mortar, Fulltime Virtual and Remote Learning options for their child. The deadline to make a choice is August 7.
Make a selection by clicking or tapping here. For more information or assistance, contact the child’s local school. More information on each choice is also below.
BRICK & MORTAR
- Full semester commitment.
- Student returns to zoned school or approved reassignment.
- Face-to-Face instruction.
- Enhanced Health and Safety precautions aligned with local health department and CDC guidelines.
- Face coverings will be required.
- Middle school hybrid schedule of five Brick and Mortar face-to-face courses and one off-campus virtual course through Santa Rosa Online is available. School Counselors can schedule this.
- High School hybrid schedule of at least one Brick and Mortar face-to-face course and up to five off-campus virtual courses through Santa Rosa Online are available. School Counselors can schedule this.
- We will not be able to mix Brick and Mortar face to face with Remote Learning courses, except for co-curricular courses, i.e., Band, Chorus, Drama, ROTC and Sports PE.
FULL-TIME VIRTUAL
- Full semester commitment.
- Santa Rosa Online teacher.
- Courses may include live lessons.
- Parent will be learning coach.
- Students should be self-motivated and independent learners.
- Flexible class schedule.
- Students may participate in athletics and co-curricular activities, i.e., Band, Chorus, Drama, ROTC and Sports PE, at their zoned school.
- Courses delivered through Florida Virtual School, Connections Academy, or K-12 Fuel Ed.
- ESE/Gifted, 504, and ELL support services included.
- Student will need access to computer/Internet.
REMOTE LEARNING
- Full semester commitment.
- Teacher from student’s zoned school.
- Student must attend class each day at a specific time during school hours based on student schedule.
- Modified Florida Virtual School curriculum/teacher-led instruction.
- Courses will include live lessons.
- Attendance will be taken daily.
- Regular attendance and adequate progress are required.
- Limited elective opportunities.
- Pacing and rigor matches zoned brick and mortar school.
- Parent will be learning coach.
- Student will need access to computer/Internet.
- ESE/Gifted, 504, and ELL support services included.
- These courses are not intended to be delivered at the same time as a face-to-face course, but in rare occasions this may occur.
- Middle school hybrid schedule of five Remote courses and one off-campus virtual course through Santa Rosa Online is available. School Counselors can schedule this.
- High School hybrid schedule of at least one Remote course and up to five off-campus virtual courses through Santa Rosa Online is available. School Counselors can schedule this.
- Part-time Dual Enrollment courses and schedules are available.
- Mixing Brick and Mortar face-to-face and Remote courses will be difficult but not impossible. Students will attend remote courses on the same schedule as Brick and Mortar students. In order to allow for travel time from home to school and home again while attending scheduled remote classes, the student will need to enroll in at least one off-campus Virtual course through Santa Rosa Online. This will make attendance in co-curricular classes like Band, Chorus, Drama, ROTC, and Sports PE classes possible. Parents will work with school counselors to make the necessary arrangements.
- Student may participate in athletics, clubs and activities available at zoned school.
