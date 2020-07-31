Deadline Extended For Santa Rosa Parents To Choose Regular School, Virtual Or Remote Learning



The Santa Rosa County School District has extended the deadline for parents to make a student learning option selection.

Parent are able to choose from Brick & Mortar, Fulltime Virtual and Remote Learning options for their child. The deadline to make a choice is August 7.

Make a selection by clicking or tapping here. For more information or assistance, contact the child’s local school. More information on each choice is also below.

BRICK & MORTAR