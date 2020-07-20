Community Health COVID-19 Testing Tuesday In Cantonment For Any Age
July 20, 2020
Community Health Northwest Florida is bringing COVID-19 testing back to Cantonment this week.
The drive-thru testing will be available Tuesday, July 21 from 8-11 a.m. at Community Health Northwest Florida Cantonment Pediatrics at 470 South Highway 29.
The testing is for Escambia County (FL) residents only. There is no pre-screening required, and the testing is available for any age regardless of symptoms.
Testing will be provided weather permitting while supplies last. Participants should bring a photo identification and an insurance card (if insured).
Pictured: Community Health Northwest Florida COVID-19 testing in Century on May 13. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.
