Community Health COVID-19 Testing Available Next Week In Cantonment

July 18, 2020

Community Health Northwest Florida is bringing COVID-19 testing back to Cantonment next week.

The drive-thru testing will be available Tuesday, July 21 from 8-11 a.m. at Community Health Northwest Florida Cantonment Pediatrics at 470 South Highway 29.

The testing is for Escambia County (FL) residents only.  There is no pre-screening required, and the testing is available for any age regardless of symptoms.

Testing will be provided weather permitting while supplies last. Participants should bring a photo identification and an insurance card (if insured).

Pictured: Community Health Northwest Florida COVID-19 testing in Century on May 13. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

