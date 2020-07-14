Community Fresh Produce Distribution Wednesday At Highland Baptist In Molino

Highland Baptist Church will host a free community fresh produce distribution again this Wednesday, July 15.

It will take place from 5-6 p.m., or while supplies last at the church, 6240 Highway 95A in Molino. It is limited to one box per vehicle and will take place rain or shine. The produce is being provided in conjunction with the USDA and Gulf Coast Produce.

For more information, call (850) 587-5174.