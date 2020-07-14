Community Fresh Produce Distribution Wednesday At Highland Baptist In Molino

July 14, 2020

Highland Baptist Church will host a free community fresh produce distribution again this Wednesday, July 15.

It will take place from 5-6 p.m., or while supplies last at the church, 6240 Highway 95A in Molino.  It is limited to one box per vehicle and will take place rain or shine. The produce is being provided in conjunction with the USDA and Gulf Coast Produce.

For more information, call (850) 587-5174.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FEATURE TOP STORY 

 