Century Renews Garbage Pick Up Contract; Can’t Afford Own Truck; Doesn’t Consider ECUA

The Town of Century has renewed a contract with Republic Services to provide solid waste collection and disposal to residents.

The five-year contract renewal is at the same rate the town currently pays, plus an annual adjustment each December based upon the consumer price index.

Residential sanitation customers in Century pay a monthly fee of $23.63. That’s broken down to $17.42 per residential container and $6.21 for biweekly yard waste pickup. Century does not offer recycling services.

Republic charges the town $14.44 a month for each residential container, so the town retains $2.98 each. With 533 containers, Century makes $1,588.34 per month that pays the town for providing customer service and billing.

Council member James Smith questioned why the town could not take care of the garbage collection themselves. Interim City Manager Vernon Prather said it would cost an estimated $400,000 to purchase a garbage truck and about $100,000 to purchase the containers.

The town gave no consideration to contracting the services to the Emerald Coast Utilities Authority. ECUA provides residential service in Escambia County, including all sides of the Century town limits except the northern border with Alabama.

ECUA customers pay $24.16 per month for one weekly 90-gallon container pick up, a 90-gallon weekly recyclables pick up and one weekly pick up of yard trash. Up to three additional 90-gallon garbage containers are available for $4.02 per month per container. ECUA also offers free pickup of large items like furniture and toilets. Recycling service includes the free collection of car or truck batteries, tires, propane tanks, appliances, bulk cardboard and household electronics like televisions and computers.