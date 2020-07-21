Century Approves $56K Contract To Replace Gas Meters, Can’t Account For 28% Of Their Natural Gas

The Town of Century has awarded a contract to replace 283 gas meters in an effort to increase revenue due to improved billing accuracy. Last month, the town could not account for 28 percent of the natural gas they purchased for resale. That’s not due a leak; it’s due to billing and meter inaccuracies, according to town officials.

Florida Gas Utility received bids on behalf of the town, with only one bid submitted from Precision Meter Repair, Inc. of Plant City, Florida.

The council approved the purchase of new gas meters in early 2019 for a system with 615 connections. City staff and contractors replaced 265 meters during the winter of 2019, while the other meters remained in storage.

Precision Meter will now replace 283 meters and regulators at $160 each for a total of $45,280. Numerous meters will require a regular replacement at $38 each, with the contract allocating up to an additional $10,754. The company said it take about 45 to 60 days to complete the job once they begin.

There are 67 inactive meters that will not be replaced at this time. They will be changed out when service is requested by the customer.

The meter replacements will be funded by Local Option Sales Tax funds.

In 2018, the town could not account for nearly 60% of their bulk purchased natural gas.