Cantonment Improvement Distributed Food To 330 This Week; Next Week It’s A 10,000 Pound Giveaway

Despite the pouring rain, the Cantonment Improvement Committee distributed 330 bags and boxes of food to people in need this week, up from 247 bags the previous week.

And next week, they are planning an every larger food distribution.

The CIC will hold a food distribution on Tuesday, July 21 at Carver Park, 208 Webb Street. There will be 10,000 pounds of food distributed, including meats, fresh fruits, vegetables and more.

The food distribution will begin at 3 p.m. and continue while supplies last for anyone in need of food. Line up on Webb Street facing north.