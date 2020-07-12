Bender Selected For Florida Association Of Counties Finance, Tax And Administration Committee

July 12, 2020

Escambia County Vice-Chairman and District 4 Commissioner Robert Bender has been selected to serve on the Florida Association of Counties Finance, Tax and Administration committee and the Water and Environmental Sustainability committee. He was also appointed to the Florida Counties Foundation Board of Directors which oversees the training and education institute for county governments.

“I am looking forward to making a positive impact on issues related to finance and environmental sustainability,” said Vice-Chairman and District 4 Commissioner Robert Bender. “Escambia County will be well-represented at the Florida Association of Counties committees and the Florida Counties Foundation Board on many of the key components that make Escambia County a great place to live, play and work.”

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 