AAA: Florida Gas Prices Move Lower, Shaping Up To Be Cheapest July In 16 Years

Florida gas prices slipped lower last week by about three cents over the last 11 days.

Florida gas prices reached a summertime high of $2.11 per gallon on Independence Day. Since that time, gas prices have mostly faced downward pressure. The average price for a gallon of gasoline in Florida is now $2.08. That’s 2 cents per gallon less than a week ago, and 61 cents less than this time last year.

The average price per gallon in Escambia County was $2.07. Sunday night, the lowest price in the Cantonment area was $2.04, while a couple of Pensacola stations were at $1.88.

This is shaping up to be the cheapest July at the pump since 2004, according to AAA. So far this month, Florida gas prices have averaged $2.10 per gallon. That’s 13 cents per gallon more than the monthly average price in June 2020, and 29 cents per gallon more than the monthly average in May. Pump prices are higher than recent months, as Floridians returned to the road for the summer.

“Fuel market watchers remain concerned about the overall impact that elevated cases of COVID-19 could have on future fuel demand,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesperson, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “As a result, wholesale gasoline prices dropped nearly 10 cents last week. This could allow retail pump prices to slip even lower in the coming days.”