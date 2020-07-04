Four New Fire Trucks Delivered For Molino, Ensley And Two Other Escambia County Fire Stations

Four new fire engines ordered by Escambia County have been delivered to replace four aging trucks that have in excess of 100,000 miles each.

The trucks are undergoing some finishing touches before they are placed in service.

A new rescue engine will replace the 2003 model year front line engine assigned to the Molino Fire Station. A second rescue engine will replace a 2011 model front line engine assigned to the Ensley Fire Station.

A standard engine will replace the current 2004 model rescue engine at the Myrtle Grove Fire Station, and a squad engine will replace the current 2002 rescue engine at the Pleasant Grove Fire Station.

The four Pierce engines were purchased with Local Option Sales Tax (LOST) funds from Ten-8 Fire Equipment, Inc., for just over $2 million.

According to Ten-8, all four of the trucks have the same cab and pump house configurations to standardize the fleet. Each is designed for its response area and support for the entire county.

Each truck features:

a 750 gallon tank

a 1500 gpm pump

a deck gun

seating for five personnel for Florida hurricane deployments

rear-forward facing crew cab seats that fold to permit better movement in and out of the cab for safety

an EMS compartment in the crew area facing rearward above each front wheel so medical equipment can be accessed inside or outside the cab from the ground without entering the cab

cargo netting with a single pull lanyard secures the EMS compartments

a coated interior, vinyl seats, and headliner help with cab decontamination

vertical exhaust keeps heat and emissions away from firefighters working around the apparatus.

solid bright red paint to set ECFR apparatus apart from other departments in the area and improves visibility to the motorist

In addition to providing dependable, state-of-the-art equipment, having new engines under warranty will also decrease repair and maintenance costs which have increased significantly due to the aging fleet, the county said when the purchase was approved unanimously by the Escambia County Commissioner about a year ago.

The trucks were custom built from the ground up.

