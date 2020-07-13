Escambia County Reports 189 New COVID-19 Cases, One Additional Death

Escambia County had an increase of 189 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death reported on Monday, according to the Florida Department of Health.

The fatality was a 44-year old female that was not a long-term care facility resident.

Escambia County cases increased to 4,335 and Santa Rosa cases were up by 48 to 1,379.

Of the 1,223 test results returned on Sunday, 12.8% were positive in Escambia County and 10.3% were positive from 358 tests in Santa Rosa County.

As of Monday, there were 175 COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized in Escambia County.

Of the 54 deaths in Escambia County, 39 have been long-term care facility residents or staff. There have been 11 deaths in Santa Rosa County, seven of those at the Blackwater River Correctional Facility and none in long-term care facilities.

Statewide, there were 282,435 cases including 278,667 Florida residents. There have been 18,498 hospitalizations* and 4,277 deaths. The Florida Department of Health does not have a clear standard or definition of “recovered” and does not report a number of recovered individuals.

Escambia County cases:

Total cases — 4,335 (189 since Sunday)

Non-Florida residents — 556

Pensacola — 3,316 (+160)

Cantonment — 302 (+16)

Molino— 51 (+5)

Century — 29 (+2)

Bellview — 7

McDavid — 15 (+1)

Walnut Hill — 6

Gonzalez — 1 (+1)

Perdido Key — 3

Current hospitalizations: 175

Deaths — 54 (+1)

Male — 1,701

Female — 2,044

Youngest — 0

Oldest — 105

Median Age — 36

Santa Rosa County cases:

Total cases — 1,379 (+48 since Sunday)

Non-Florida residents — 10

Milton — 553 (+23)

Gulf Breeze — 276 (+13)

Navarre — 244 (+4)

Pace — 140 (+3)

Jay — 44 (+4)

Bagdad — 1

Cumulative Hospitalizations — 70* (+5)

Deaths — 11

Male — 674

Female — 680

Youngest — 2 months

Oldest — 101

Median Age — 34

Florida cases:

Total cases — 282,435

Florida residents — 278,667

Deaths — 4,277

Hospitalizations — 18,498*

*“Hospitalizations” in the statewide and Santa Rosa County totals is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness. These people may no longer be hospitalized. This number does not represent the number of COVID-19 positive persons currently hospitalized. The FDOH does not provide a count of patients currently hospitalized. The Escambia County number is current data compiled each day from the local hospitals.