Wrong-Way Driver Kills Man In Head On I-10 Wreck In Escambia County

An Alabama man was killed in an early morning wrong-way driver wreck on I-10 near the westbound weigh station in Escambia County.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a 46-year old female from McKinney, Texas, was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes when her SUV collided head on with a sedan driven by a 25-year old male from Theodore, Alabama. The vehicles collided head on about 1:45 a.m.

The male was pronounced deceased at the scene, while the woman was transported to an area hospital in serious condition. There were no passengers in either vehicle.

Any charges in the crash are pending the results of a traffic homicide investigation.

The Florida Highway Patrol no longers releases the names of any wreck victims.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.