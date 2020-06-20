Wrong-Way Driver Kills Man In Head On I-10 Wreck In Escambia County

June 20, 2020

An Alabama man was killed in an early morning wrong-way driver wreck on I-10 near the westbound weigh station in Escambia County.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a 46-year old female from McKinney, Texas, was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes when her SUV collided head on with a sedan driven by a 25-year old male from Theodore, Alabama. The vehicles collided head on about 1:45 a.m.

The male was pronounced deceased at the scene, while the woman was transported to an area hospital in serious condition. There were no passengers in either vehicle.

Any charges in the crash are pending the results of a traffic homicide investigation.

The Florida Highway Patrol no longers releases the names of any wreck victims.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments

2 Responses to “Wrong-Way Driver Kills Man In Head On I-10 Wreck In Escambia County”

  1. William Reynolds on June 20th, 2020 11:10 am

    ” there was a passenger in the white vehicle”

    There were no passengers, according to the FHP report. They are probably extricating the driver in the photo.

  2. Sarah on June 20th, 2020 11:05 am

    My son and I were on scean I witnessed it happen.Just so you know it was eastbound and there was a passenger in the white vehicle that’s what they are doing in your bottom picture trying to get him out. They had to use the Jaws of life to get him out. I would like to stay anonymous until I have a chance to talk with the homaside detective.





