UWF Cancels Spring Commencement That Was Planned For August, Working On ‘Alternative Plans’

The University of West Florida has official announced that its spring commencement ceremonies that were planned for August have now been canceled due to the pandemic.

In a message sent to students Thursday morning, UWF President Martha Saunders said the Florida Board of Governors announced a directive to all Florida institutions to postpone all summer commencement ceremonies, including the spring ceremonies that were rescheduled.

“While I agree with the decision to put the safety and health of our UWF community first, I am sad for our graduates. I can assure you that we will find a way to celebrate you. We are already working on alternative plans,” Saunders said.

“We will keep you updated in the coming weeks on the new plan to celebrate you. In the meantime, stay well and know that your fellow Argos are cheering you on from afar,” she concluded.