U.S. Attorney Tests Positive For COVID-19

U.S. Attorney Lawrence Keefe of the Northern District of Florida has tested positive for COVID-19. He believes he contracted the virus while dealing with a family emergency in Charleston, South Carolina.

A spokesman said Keefe is doing well and is self isolated while remotely directing the activities of the U.S. Attorney’s Office. He said he feels as if he is dealing with the onset of a cold and is following all protocols recommended by media experts.

Keefe gathered with his family in Charleston after his youngest son, Patrick, a recent graduate at The Citadel, was diagnosed with a brain tumor a few weeks ago. The family rented a large private home, within walking distance of the Medical Center of the University of South Carolina, where Patrick had surgery last week.

Among those who visited or stayed at the home from June 14-21, one person learned that they had tested positive for COVID-19. When Keefe was informed of this Monday afternoon, he noticed symptoms himself – including the loss of taste and smell. He immediately took steps to get tested and learned that he had tested positive for the coronavirus. He quickly notified the Justice Department in Washington, as well as his office.