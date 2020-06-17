Tate High School Names The Top Of The Class Of 2020

June 17, 2020

Tate High School has named the valedictorian, salutatorian and honors graduates for the Class of 2020.

Valedictorian is Gabriel Joseph Pfeuffer-Ferguson, and salutatorian is Nasim Said Boussarhane.

Graduation for the Tate High School Class of 2020 will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 23 at the Pensacola Bay Center. Admission tickets were distributed to each graduate for their family and friends.

The Top Ten Percent honors graduates are as follows:

  1. Gabriel Joseph Pfeuffer-Ferguson
  1. Nasim Said Boussarhane
  2. Melanie Rose Letourneau
  3. Catherine Jeline Alderman
  4. Kade Matthew Boyd
  5. Samuel Benjamin Donald Shinnick
  6. Sarah Grace Bryan
  7. Camille Leilani Macks
  8. Emma Grace Barlow
  9. Evan Michael Stojak
  10. Morgan Kate Yeager
  11. Joshua Robert Cagle
  12. David Alexander Dailey
  13. Jordan Diane Hay
  14. Tyler Marcus Abner
  15. Bailey Mitchell Whitacre
  16. Lily Alizabeth Stronko
  17. Austin Eugene Witt
  18. Ronnie Alexander Plenkers
  19. Kayley Alexa Anderson
  20. Tra’lon Trae’mell Gillis
  21. Kaylen Brianna Lavoie
  22. Aaliyah Ann Marie Locke
  23. Matthew Kevin Hamrick
  24. Alexander Stephen Moorhead
  25. Kaley Elizabeth Mincy
  26. Logan Jamal Fenn
  27. Alexander Eugene Hicks
  28. Keirstin Rylie Burleson
  29. Samuel Ashton Shackle
  30. Savannah Alexis Weaver
  31. Mackenzie Noel Kent
  32. Simon Kenneth Fogle
  33. Matthew Kenneth Horace Johnson
  34. Ally Michelle-Parco Payne
  35. Makayla Erin McCabe
  36. Elizabeth Erin McConnell
  37. Braden Lane Boutwell
  38. John Joseph Pearce
  39. An Kien Tran
  40. Chase Allen Jenkins
  41. Charles James McKinley
  42. Nandini Jigar Shah
  43. Lydia Gay
  44. Tayler Christine Mills
  45. Shyla Nicole Penfold
  46. Baylor Ashton Phillips
  47. Alicia Star Perez

