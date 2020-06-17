Tate High School Names The Top Of The Class Of 2020

Tate High School has named the valedictorian, salutatorian and honors graduates for the Class of 2020.

Valedictorian is Gabriel Joseph Pfeuffer-Ferguson, and salutatorian is Nasim Said Boussarhane.

Graduation for the Tate High School Class of 2020 will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 23 at the Pensacola Bay Center. Admission tickets were distributed to each graduate for their family and friends.

The Top Ten Percent honors graduates are as follows:

Gabriel Joseph Pfeuffer-Ferguson

Nasim Said Boussarhane Melanie Rose Letourneau Catherine Jeline Alderman Kade Matthew Boyd Samuel Benjamin Donald Shinnick Sarah Grace Bryan Camille Leilani Macks Emma Grace Barlow Evan Michael Stojak Morgan Kate Yeager Joshua Robert Cagle David Alexander Dailey Jordan Diane Hay Tyler Marcus Abner Bailey Mitchell Whitacre Lily Alizabeth Stronko Austin Eugene Witt Ronnie Alexander Plenkers Kayley Alexa Anderson Tra’lon Trae’mell Gillis Kaylen Brianna Lavoie Aaliyah Ann Marie Locke Matthew Kevin Hamrick Alexander Stephen Moorhead Kaley Elizabeth Mincy Logan Jamal Fenn Alexander Eugene Hicks Keirstin Rylie Burleson Samuel Ashton Shackle Savannah Alexis Weaver Mackenzie Noel Kent Simon Kenneth Fogle Matthew Kenneth Horace Johnson Ally Michelle-Parco Payne Makayla Erin McCabe Elizabeth Erin McConnell Braden Lane Boutwell John Joseph Pearce An Kien Tran Chase Allen Jenkins Charles James McKinley Nandini Jigar Shah Lydia Gay Tayler Christine Mills Shyla Nicole Penfold Baylor Ashton Phillips Alicia Star Perez

