Sunday Update: Escambia COVID-19 Cases Up By Nine

The number of COVID-19 cases in Escambia County was up nine in the Sunday report from the Florida Department of Health.

The number of cases in Escambia County is now 888, and Santa Rosa County is up one to 258.

Of the 36 deaths in Escambia County, 28 have been long-term care facility residents or staff. There have been eight deaths in Santa Rosa County, seven of those at the Blackwater River Correctional Facility and none in long-term care facilities.

Statewide, there were 63,938 cases including 62,416 Florida residents. There have been 10,942 hospitalizations* and 2,700 deaths. The Florida Department of Health does not have a clear standard or definition of “recovered” and does not report a number of recovered individuals.

Escambia County cases:

Total cases — 888 (+9 since Saturday)

Pensacola — 624

Cantonment — 53

Bellview — 6

Perdido Key — 1

McDavid/Walnut Hill — 1

Molino – 11

Century — 3

Hospitalizations: 65*

Deaths — 36

Male — 293

Female — 410

Youngest — 0

Oldest — 105

Santa Rosa County cases:

Total cases — 258 (+1 since Saturday)

Milton — 159

Navarre — 41

Gulf Breeze — 30

Pace — 17

Jay — 4

Residents: 129

Nonresidents — 1

Hospitalizations — 25*

Deaths — 9

Male — 180

Female — 73

Youngest — 2 months

Oldest — 94

Florida cases:

Total cases — 63,938

Florida residents — 62,416

Deaths — 2,700

Hospitalizations — 10,942*

*“Hospitalizations” is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness. These people may no longer be hospitalized. This number does not represent the number of COVID-19 positive persons currently hospitalized. The FDOH does not provide a count of patients currently hospitalized.