Sunday Report: Escambia County COVID-19 Cases Increase By 24

The number of COVID-19 cases in Escambia County increased by 24 Sunday according to the Florida Department of Health.

The number of cases in Escambia County is now 985, and Santa Rosa County increased by six to 291.

Of the 38 deaths in Escambia County, 29 have been long-term care facility residents or staff. There have been nine deaths in Santa Rosa County, seven of those at the Blackwater River Correctional Facility and none in long-term care facilities.

Statewide, there were 75,568 cases including 73,650 Florida residents. There have been 11,942 hospitalizations* and 2,925 deaths. The Florida Department of Health does not have a clear standard or definition of “recovered” and does not report a number of recovered individuals.

Escambia County cases:

Total cases — 985 (+24 since Saturday)

Pensacola — 691

Cantonment — 58

Bellview — 6

Perdido Key — 1

McDavid — 1

Walnut Hill — 1

Molino – 14

Century — 3

Hospitalizations: 67*

Deaths — 38

Male — 332

Female — 447

Youngest — 0

Oldest — 105

Santa Rosa County cases:

Total cases — 291 (+6 since Saturday)

Milton — 170

Navarre — 47

Gulf Breeze — 34

Pace — 21

Jay — 4

Residents: 129

Nonresidents — 1

Hospitalizations — 26*

Deaths — 9

Male — 193

Female — 84

Youngest — 2 months

Oldest — 98

Florida cases:

Total cases — 75,568

Florida residents — 73,650

Deaths — 2,925

Hospitalizations — 11,942*

*“Hospitalizations” is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness. These people may no longer be hospitalized. This number does not represent the number of COVID-19 positive persons currently hospitalized. The FDOH does not provide a count of patients currently hospitalized.