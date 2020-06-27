Six Injured In Highway 97 Crash

Six people were injured in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 97 near Walnut Hill Friday afternoon.

A Hyundai Sante Fe and a Chevrolet Cruze were involved in a t-bone type collision on Highway 97 at Highway 164. Both vehicles came to rest off the roadway.

Five of the injured, including at least two juveniles, were transported to an area hospital by Escambia County EMS. One other person was taken by private vehicle to Atmore Community Hospital.

None of the injuries were considered life threatening.

The Florida Highway Patrol investigated. The Walnut Hill Station of Escambia Fire Rescue also responded.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.