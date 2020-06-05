Sertoma 4th Of July Fireworks In Pensacola Canceled; Fate of Century, Flomaton Show To Be Discussed

This year’s Sertoma 4 of July Fireworks Celebration in Pensacola has been canceled, and a meeting will be held next week to discuss the fate of the annual combined Century-Flomaton show.

“We know the cancellations of this event will be a disappointment for many and we are disappointed as well,” Sertoma said in a statement. “Next year we will return bigger and better to celebrate the men and women that sacrificed so much for our country and the great community we live in.”

The Century Town Council will discuss the annual Century-Flomaton Fireworks Show at a meeting on Monday. The show is funded by both communities, and it alternates locations each year from Showalter and Anthony Pleasant parks in Century to Hurricane Park in Flomaton.

If this year’s show happens, it is set to be in Century.

Pictured: A previous fireworks show in Century. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.