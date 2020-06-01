Second Arrest Made In Robbery Of Jay Convenience Store

A second suspect has been arrested in connection with the robbery of a convenience store in Jay last October.

Bradon Demarcus Brazile, 19, was booked into the Santa Rosa County Jail late last week on a charge of robbery without a firearm. A second suspect, 21-year old Demarcus Trey Brown (pictured right), was arrested for robbery without a firearm and obstructing justice on April 1.

The Exprezit Exxon Station in the 3800 block of Highway 4 was robbed the night of October 11. The clerk told the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office that two people completely covered by clothing entered the store. One of them jumped the counter and demanded that she empty the register as the second suspect walked around the counter. They emptied the money into a bag and ran out of the store, according to an arrest report.

Both remained in the Santa Rosa County Jail.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.