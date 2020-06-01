Second Arrest Made In Robbery Of Jay Convenience Store

June 1, 2020

A second suspect has been arrested in connection with the robbery of a convenience store in Jay last October.

Bradon Demarcus Brazile, 19, was booked into the Santa Rosa County Jail late last week on a charge of robbery without a firearm. A second suspect, 21-year old Demarcus Trey Brown (pictured right), was arrested for robbery without a firearm and obstructing justice on April 1.

The Exprezit Exxon Station in the 3800 block of Highway 4 was robbed the night of October 11. The clerk told the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office that two people completely covered by clothing entered the store. One of them jumped the counter and demanded that she empty the register as the second suspect walked around the counter. They emptied the money into a bag and ran out of the store, according to an arrest report.

Both remained in the Santa Rosa County Jail.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 