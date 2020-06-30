Second Arrest Made In 2003 Escambia County Cold Case Homicide

A second person has been arrested in the 2003 murder of Marcus Virgin.

Keishaun Irby is now charged with homicide.

David Dale was arrested for his part in the murder back in May, previously admitting to taking part in the murder on May 9, 2003. He named Irby as an accomplice that supplied a vehicle and the firearm to commit the murder.

“Recent advances in DNA technology, as well as renewed efforts by the ECSO Cold Case Unit, Intelligence Unit and Crime Scene Units, made it possible to bring this case to a closure by arresting both of the parties responsible,” according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Virgin went out with his friends on May 8, 2003, and was never seen again.; his body was never found. Over the following years, investigators received information that indicated Virgin had been murdered. DNA evidence was discovered in 2007, but was not enough for an arrest at the time

Irby is currently a federal inmate and will be transported back to Escambia County for court sometime in the near future.