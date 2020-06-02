Search Underway For Missing Boater On The Escambia River

June 2, 2020

A search is underway for a 76-year old man missing since Monday on the Escambia River near Cantonment.

Miles Morris went fishing Monday morning but did not return in the early afternoon like he normally does, according to family members. Family and friends started searching along the river and the lakes off the river about 6 p.m. before finding his boat about an hour later on Blue Lake . But there was no sign of Morris.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission was notified of the missing boater Monday night and began a search using boats and a helicopter. Escambia Search and Rescue (ESAR) and KlaasKids regional search teams are  also taking part in the search.

“KlaasKids K9 teams are working from the FWC boat. ESAR divers are standing by,” said Jim Walters, ESAR public information officer. “ESAR boats are equipped with side scanning SONAR for searching the bottom of waterways.  Our K9s are scenting for the skin cells that float away from persons in the water.”

Blue Lake is about two miles directly east of Becks Lake Fish Camp, but it is about a four mile trip by boat.

Pictured: A search along the Escambia River for am missing boater on Tuesday. Pictured bottom: A map of the area. Photos by Jason Robbins/WEAR 3 for NorthEscambia.com, and NorthEscambia.com graphic.

  1. Sharon Blackmon-Blanton on June 2nd, 2020 2:12 pm

    My heart goes out to Linda and Myles Morris! I pray that ESAR are able to find Buddy alive and well! We are actually praying for the entire family.





