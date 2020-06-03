Scattered Rain For Wednesday, And Keeping An Eye On Cristobal

The latest on Cristobal is in the graphics on this page, click any image to enlarge.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: Showers likely, with thunderstorms. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Calm wind.

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming south in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. East wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. East wind around 10 mph.

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

Click any graphic to enlarge for additional information.