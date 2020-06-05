Santa Rosa County Sets Official Graduation Dates. Here’s The Schedule.

The Santa Rosa County School District has approved graduation dates.

They are as follows:

Thursday, June 18

Milton High School at the Milton High School Stadium, 8:20 p.m. (Milton chose 8:20 p.m. because it is 20:20 in military time)



Friday, June 19

Pace High School at the Pensacola Bay Center, 9 a.m.

Gulf Breeze High School at the Pensacola Bay Center, 2 p.m.

Navarre High School at the Pensacola Bay Center, 7 p.m.

Monday, June 22

Blended Academy at the Milton High School Stadium, 5 p.m.

Santa Rosa High School at the Milton High School Stadium, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, June 23

Central School on the activity field, 5 p.m.

Jay High School at the Jay High School Stadium, 7 p.m.

RAIN DATES

In the event of inclement weather for any of the above outdoor ceremonies, rain dates will be as follows:

Saturday, June 22 (rain date)

Milton High School at the Milton High School Stadium, 8:20 p.m.

Thursday, June 25 (rain date)

Santa Rosa High School at the Milton High School Stadium, 7 p.m.

Friday, June 26 (rain date)