Santa Rosa County Sets Official Graduation Dates. Here’s The Schedule.
June 5, 2020
The Santa Rosa County School District has approved graduation dates.
They are as follows:
Thursday, June 18
- Milton High School at the Milton High School Stadium, 8:20 p.m.
- (Milton chose 8:20 p.m. because it is 20:20 in military time)
Friday, June 19
- Pace High School at the Pensacola Bay Center, 9 a.m.
- Gulf Breeze High School at the Pensacola Bay Center, 2 p.m.
- Navarre High School at the Pensacola Bay Center, 7 p.m.
Monday, June 22
- Blended Academy at the Milton High School Stadium, 5 p.m.
- Santa Rosa High School at the Milton High School Stadium, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, June 23
- Central School on the activity field, 5 p.m.
- Jay High School at the Jay High School Stadium, 7 p.m.
RAIN DATES
In the event of inclement weather for any of the above outdoor ceremonies, rain dates will be as follows:
Saturday, June 22 (rain date)
- Milton High School at the Milton High School Stadium, 8:20 p.m.
Thursday, June 25 (rain date)
- Santa Rosa High School at the Milton High School Stadium, 7 p.m.
Friday, June 26 (rain date)
- Central School on the activity field, 5 p.m.
- Jay High School at the Jay High School Stadium, 7 p.m.
