Plans Finalized For Four-Day Blue Angels Show From Pensacola Beach To Orange Beach

Plans have been finalized for the 2020 Pensacola Beach Air Show in July.

The four-day event program has been designed around social distancing while following CDC guidance for the COVID-19 virus.

To further comply with CDC recommendations, the 2020 air show has no center point, which allows the footprint to be expanded substantially.

The modified program for 2020 will provide an air show from Park East on Pensacola Beach to Orange Beach, Alabama. Fans of the Blue Angels will have an opportunity to view and hear the series of beach flyovers on July 8, 9, 10 and 11.

Each day will have similar flight maneuvers and each show will last 45 minutes, weather permitting. This expanded schedule will give the public four different opportunities to view the performances at least once.

To beat the summer heat and reduce the strain on available resources, each show day will begin at 10 a.m. with aerial displays along the beach.

On Friday, July 10, and Saturday, July 11, three civilian acts will follow the Blue Angels performance, and these will be flown over Casino Beach from 11:30 a.m. to noon.