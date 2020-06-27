Photo: Apparent Funnel Cloud Near Byrneville

June 27, 2020

This photo from taken Friday afternoon  at Highway 4 and the eastern end Bratt Road near Byrneville appears to show a weak funnel cloud. David Burkett said the funnel touched the ground and swirled for about four minutes before it slowly went back up. The storm was moving west toward Bratt.

There was not damage reported, and there were no watches or warnings in effect at the time.

Photo by David Burkett for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

