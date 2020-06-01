One Injured In Highway 29, Highway 97 Rear-End Collision

One person was injured in a rear-end type collision at Highway 29 and Highway 97 in Molino Monday afternoon.

The crash happened 1:45 p.m. when the driver of passenger car rear-ended a Toyota 4Runner. One person was transported to an area hospital by Escambia County EMS.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating. The Molino Station of Escambia Fire Rescue also responded.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.