Northview Class Of 2020 Graduates (With Photo Gallery, Full List)
June 25, 2020
The Northview High School Class of 2020 graduated Wednesday afternoon at the Pensacola Bay Center. It was the first graduation ceremony held away from the school campus in the history of Northview.
“First and foremost, I want to acknowledge and honor Jesus Christ for all that He has done and thank Him for bringing me this far,” Salutatorian Kayla McKillion began her address to the class.
“This year, COVID-19 thought it was going to take this day from us, but we are here, ready to take on the next challenge that life brings our way,” she said. “If this pandemic has taught me anything, it is to really cherish the ones around you.”
“As it’s stated in Philippians 4:13, ‘I can do all things through Christ which strengthens me’. Remember that. We did it. The triumphant class of 2020,” McKillion added.
“There is no such thing as a fine line in high school success. There is no either you succeed or you don’t,” Valedictorian Keaton Brown told his classmates. “There is however, a middle ground, a gray area. In this gray area you have those that kept up their grades but also knew how to enjoy high school. So to all the seniors in that middle ground not sitting up here on the stage having to give a 90 second speech, I envy you. And to all those at Northview here with us today that have yet to graduate, enjoy your time. Have a plan and pursue it, but never forget to spend time making memories.”
“Took us a while to get here; there were a few moments several of us wondered if we would be here at all. But here we are,” Superintendent Malcolm Thomas said.
“It’s a small class of 120 graduates, but they’ve packed a real punch into what they have done academically,” Thomas said. He said 19% of the class graduated with a GPA greater than 4.0, and about half the class graduated with a GPA greater than 3.0. Class members earned over $400,000 in scholarships.
The Northview Class of 2020 also honored two members that passed away – Dariontae Richardson and Kenneth Sewell.
Graduates were as follows:
Summa Cum Laude (4.0 GPA and above)
Keaton Adam Brown - Valedictorian
Kayla Marie McKillion – Salutatorian
Addison Claire Albritton
William Milton Beach
Alexia Lee Broadhead
Sophia Danielle Cotita
Karlee’ Nicole Criswell
Garrick Neal Davis
Jason Nikijha Fayard
Hailey Nicole Harigel
Anna Christine King
Ansleigh Marie Maholovich
Abigayil Olivet Mascaro
Charleigh Elaine Parham
Kinzie Brooke Rackard
Teriana Jayde Redmond
Savannah Nicole Roley
Marissa Denae Rothrock
Cloe Madison Smith
Savannah Grace Spence
Bailey Anna Van Pelt
Elana Marie Ward
Brianna Shay White
Magna Cum Laude (3.85 GPA and above)
Emily Grace Boutwell
Jackson Thomas Edwards
Shelby Madlyn Godwin
Nicholas Alexander Trump
Cum Laude (3.5 GPA and above)
Hailie Marie Anderson
Madicyn Gashet Bell
Cassidy Jordyn Boutwell
Zachary Monroe Braun
Logan Alexander Brown
Lacie Elizabeth Carter
Jacob Daniel Adam Hawkins
Cory Lynn Hodgdon
Ragon Nicole Lassiter
Colby Logan Morris
Kyle Austin Sconiers
Madelin Michael Sheedy
Raeleigh Patricia Woodfin
Chunqi Yang
Marching In Alphabetical Order:
Jayla Lashaun Barron
Jaden Michael Bellamy
Brandon Tyler Berry
Jackob Frank Braun
A’Precious Treasure-Ann Brooks
Diamond Jaleea Brown
Dalton Shine Burke
Robert River-Floy Calloway
Gary Wayne Clayton
Destiny Sheri Cleckler
Steven Neil Cotita
Lydia Marjorie Davis
Courtney Gayle Devore
Colton Tyler Dockens
A’yanah Martia Dunn
Torrie Danyel Edmonson
Bradi Lee Edwards
Cody Fischer Edwards
Destiny Kay Fillingim
Cameron Blake Findley
Neionni Shardae Findley
Alexander Adam Floyd
Jakob Tripp Gibson
Jordan Skylar Godwin
John Lawrence Gulledge
Cameron Ja’von Harris
Christian Fitzgerald Hixon
Payton Elizabeth Jackson
Cheyenne Renee Johnson
Jade’a Brooke Johnson
Julie Ann Keith
Trent Jonathan Kite
Tyler Jackson Kite
Jake Lambeth
Corteria Adashia Leslie
Kendrell Burnett Lowery
Troya Aretha Massey
Laurel Aurora McCann
Brandon Lyle McCarthy
Kelli Shania Merchant
Aunterio Denell Minor
Tony J Misenar
Zi’esha Latashua Mitchell
Reville Mitchelle
Cornelious Lionel Moorer
Christopher Emmett Nordman
Kayla Ann Otto
Christopher Morgan Page
Joseph Raymond Parker
Trenton Wayne Peebles
Aaliyah Ma’shay Pope
Brianna Elizabeth Pugh
Kaitlynn Jane Respress
Devon Sean Rhinehart
Reba Michelle Rhinehart
Ronald Wyatt Rhinehart
Dellie Elizabeth Roberts
LaDashia Shaderrika Robinson
Samantha Lynn Sasser
Raymond Brenson Silcox
Tyler Wade Simmons
Beverly Lynn Skaggs
Tyler Douglas Spradlin
Savannah Nicole Steadham
Austin James Stoner
Melissa Dianne Sunday
Hunter Ray Thomas
Triston Duane Thompson
Gaetan Antonio Vaughn
Adam Grady Vinson
Isaiah David Walker
Brianna Marie Washington
Halee Jean Weaver
Briana Morgan White
Benjamin Lee Wilson
Joshua Alec Wilson
James Wyatt Windham
Stewart Zachary Woodfin
TiAsia Ja’Nae Wright
