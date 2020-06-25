Northview Class Of 2020 Graduates (With Photo Gallery, Full List)

The Northview High School Class of 2020 graduated Wednesday afternoon at the Pensacola Bay Center. It was the first graduation ceremony held away from the school campus in the history of Northview.

“First and foremost, I want to acknowledge and honor Jesus Christ for all that He has done and thank Him for bringing me this far,” Salutatorian Kayla McKillion began her address to the class.

“This year, COVID-19 thought it was going to take this day from us, but we are here, ready to take on the next challenge that life brings our way,” she said. “If this pandemic has taught me anything, it is to really cherish the ones around you.”

“As it’s stated in Philippians 4:13, ‘I can do all things through Christ which strengthens me’. Remember that. We did it. The triumphant class of 2020,” McKillion added.

For more photos, click here.

“There is no such thing as a fine line in high school success. There is no either you succeed or you don’t,” Valedictorian Keaton Brown told his classmates. “There is however, a middle ground, a gray area. In this gray area you have those that kept up their grades but also knew how to enjoy high school. So to all the seniors in that middle ground not sitting up here on the stage having to give a 90 second speech, I envy you. And to all those at Northview here with us today that have yet to graduate, enjoy your time. Have a plan and pursue it, but never forget to spend time making memories.”

“Took us a while to get here; there were a few moments several of us wondered if we would be here at all. But here we are,” Superintendent Malcolm Thomas said.

“It’s a small class of 120 graduates, but they’ve packed a real punch into what they have done academically,” Thomas said. He said 19% of the class graduated with a GPA greater than 4.0, and about half the class graduated with a GPA greater than 3.0. Class members earned over $400,000 in scholarships.

The Northview Class of 2020 also honored two members that passed away – Dariontae Richardson and Kenneth Sewell.

Graduates were as follows:

Summa Cum Laude (4.0 GPA and above)

Keaton Adam Brown - Valedictorian

Kayla Marie McKillion – Salutatorian

Addison Claire Albritton

William Milton Beach

Alexia Lee Broadhead

Sophia Danielle Cotita

Karlee’ Nicole Criswell

Garrick Neal Davis

Jason Nikijha Fayard

Hailey Nicole Harigel

Anna Christine King

Ansleigh Marie Maholovich

Abigayil Olivet Mascaro

Charleigh Elaine Parham

Kinzie Brooke Rackard

Teriana Jayde Redmond

Savannah Nicole Roley

Marissa Denae Rothrock

Cloe Madison Smith

Savannah Grace Spence

Bailey Anna Van Pelt

Elana Marie Ward

Brianna Shay White

Magna Cum Laude (3.85 GPA and above)

Emily Grace Boutwell

Jackson Thomas Edwards

Shelby Madlyn Godwin

Nicholas Alexander Trump

Cum Laude (3.5 GPA and above)

Hailie Marie Anderson

Madicyn Gashet Bell

Cassidy Jordyn Boutwell

Zachary Monroe Braun

Logan Alexander Brown

Lacie Elizabeth Carter

Jacob Daniel Adam Hawkins

Cory Lynn Hodgdon

Ragon Nicole Lassiter

Colby Logan Morris

Kyle Austin Sconiers

Madelin Michael Sheedy

Raeleigh Patricia Woodfin

Chunqi Yang

Marching In Alphabetical Order:

Jayla Lashaun Barron

Jaden Michael Bellamy

Brandon Tyler Berry

Jackob Frank Braun

A’Precious Treasure-Ann Brooks

Diamond Jaleea Brown

Dalton Shine Burke

Robert River-Floy Calloway

Gary Wayne Clayton

Destiny Sheri Cleckler

Steven Neil Cotita

Lydia Marjorie Davis

Courtney Gayle Devore

Colton Tyler Dockens

A’yanah Martia Dunn

Torrie Danyel Edmonson

Bradi Lee Edwards

Cody Fischer Edwards

Destiny Kay Fillingim

Cameron Blake Findley

Neionni Shardae Findley

Alexander Adam Floyd

Jakob Tripp Gibson

Jordan Skylar Godwin

John Lawrence Gulledge

Cameron Ja’von Harris

Christian Fitzgerald Hixon

Payton Elizabeth Jackson

Cheyenne Renee Johnson

Jade’a Brooke Johnson

Julie Ann Keith

Trent Jonathan Kite

Tyler Jackson Kite

Jake Lambeth

Corteria Adashia Leslie

Kendrell Burnett Lowery

Troya Aretha Massey

Laurel Aurora McCann

Brandon Lyle McCarthy

Kelli Shania Merchant

Aunterio Denell Minor

Tony J Misenar

Zi’esha Latashua Mitchell

Reville Mitchelle

Cornelious Lionel Moorer

Christopher Emmett Nordman

Kayla Ann Otto

Christopher Morgan Page

Joseph Raymond Parker

Trenton Wayne Peebles

Aaliyah Ma’shay Pope

Brianna Elizabeth Pugh

Kaitlynn Jane Respress

Devon Sean Rhinehart

Reba Michelle Rhinehart

Ronald Wyatt Rhinehart

Dellie Elizabeth Roberts

LaDashia Shaderrika Robinson

Samantha Lynn Sasser

Raymond Brenson Silcox

Tyler Wade Simmons

Beverly Lynn Skaggs

Tyler Douglas Spradlin

Savannah Nicole Steadham

Austin James Stoner

Melissa Dianne Sunday

Hunter Ray Thomas

Triston Duane Thompson

Gaetan Antonio Vaughn

Adam Grady Vinson

Isaiah David Walker

Brianna Marie Washington

Halee Jean Weaver

Briana Morgan White

Benjamin Lee Wilson

Joshua Alec Wilson

James Wyatt Windham

Stewart Zachary Woodfin

TiAsia Ja’Nae Wright

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.