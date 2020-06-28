Nolen Ray Tollison

June 28, 2020

Nolen Ray Tollison, age 9, passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020 in Birmingham, Alabama.

Nolen finished third grade at Five Points Elementary School. Nolen was an Alabama fan, loved sports, fishing, being outside and spending time with his siblings and other family. He is preceded in death by his grandfather, Bennie Ray Maddox; great-grandfather, Henry Nolen Tollison; great-grandmothers, Joyce Gibson and Dummer Maddox; and great-great grandmother, Lila Gibson.

He is survived by his mother and step-dad, Tiffany Maddox (Chris Homan) of Lanett, AL; father, Logan Tollison of Molino, FL; maternal grandmother, Sarah Gibson Adams of Lanett, AL; paternal grandmother, Margaret Tollison of Robertsdale, AL; paternal grandfather, George (Susan) Tollison of Uriah, AL; grandparents, Cindy Homan of Atmore, AL and Bob Robinson of Stapleton, AL; great-grandparent, Ricky Gibson of Poarch, AL; great-great grandparents, James (Peggy) Gentry of Uriah, AL; two brothers, Noah Tollison of Lanett, AL and Bryce Tollison of Lanett, AL; one sister, Aubriana Homan of Lanett, AL and numerous uncles, aunts, cousins, other relatives and many friends.

Funeral services will be held Monday, June 30, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home with Sis. Helen Stewart officiating.

Burial will follow at the Steadham Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Benji Maddox, Ricky Maddox, Cobey McNeil, Jamie Hancock, Aaron Hadley and Austin Tollison.

Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Homes, LLC in charge of all arrangements.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by Jane · Filed Under Obituaries 

 