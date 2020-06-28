Nolen Ray Tollison

Nolen Ray Tollison, age 9, passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020 in Birmingham, Alabama.

Nolen finished third grade at Five Points Elementary School. Nolen was an Alabama fan, loved sports, fishing, being outside and spending time with his siblings and other family. He is preceded in death by his grandfather, Bennie Ray Maddox; great-grandfather, Henry Nolen Tollison; great-grandmothers, Joyce Gibson and Dummer Maddox; and great-great grandmother, Lila Gibson.

He is survived by his mother and step-dad, Tiffany Maddox (Chris Homan) of Lanett, AL; father, Logan Tollison of Molino, FL; maternal grandmother, Sarah Gibson Adams of Lanett, AL; paternal grandmother, Margaret Tollison of Robertsdale, AL; paternal grandfather, George (Susan) Tollison of Uriah, AL; grandparents, Cindy Homan of Atmore, AL and Bob Robinson of Stapleton, AL; great-grandparent, Ricky Gibson of Poarch, AL; great-great grandparents, James (Peggy) Gentry of Uriah, AL; two brothers, Noah Tollison of Lanett, AL and Bryce Tollison of Lanett, AL; one sister, Aubriana Homan of Lanett, AL and numerous uncles, aunts, cousins, other relatives and many friends.

Funeral services will be held Monday, June 30, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home with Sis. Helen Stewart officiating.

Burial will follow at the Steadham Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Benji Maddox, Ricky Maddox, Cobey McNeil, Jamie Hancock, Aaron Hadley and Austin Tollison.

Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Homes, LLC in charge of all arrangements.