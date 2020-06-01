Nine Mile, Pine Forest Traffic Light To Be Moved. It’s In The Wrong Spot By A Few Feet.

June 1, 2020

The existing traffic signal on the northwest corner of Pine Forest and Nine Mile Road may be long enough to reach across the future westbound lanes, but it’s in the wrong spot. The Florida Department of Transportation said it will be removed, and a new one installed a few feet away to accommodate the utility, drainage, pedestrian, and roadway upgrades taking place on this corner. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds 

 