Mosquito Fogging Tonight Between Muscogee Road And I-10 (With Detailed Maps)

Escambia County intends to fog for mosquitoes tonight in District 5.

The fogging will take place is an area generally between essentially between I-10 and Muscogee Road that is west of Highway 29 or Pine Forest Road. Click or tap the maps to enlarge.

Spray hours vary but are typically 6-9:30 p.m. To make a request for service or an area to be listed as a no spray area, call (850) 937-2188, submit an online request here or send an email to mosquitocontrol@myescambia.com.