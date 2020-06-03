Molino Mid-County Historical Society Presents Two Scholarships

The Molino Mid-County Historical Society recently presented two $1,000 scholarships.

The winners were Emma Barlow from Tate High School and Raeleigh Woodfin from Northview High School. Barlow (pictured above) plans to major in pre-med at the University of South Alabama, and Woodfin will major in communications at Troy University.

The scholarship checks were presented by Sarah Jenness, president of the Molino Mid-County Historical Society.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.