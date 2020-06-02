Woman Missing From Barth Road; ECSO Says She May Be In Need Of Her Medication

June 2, 2020

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 67-year old woman missing from the Barth community north of Molino.

Mary Smith Middleton was last seen about 6 a.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of Barth Road. She was wearing a blue and black tie-dyed shirt.

According to the ECSO, Middleton may be in need of medication. If you have any information on her whereabouts, call the ECSO at (850) 436-9620.

Written by William Reynolds 

 