Microgrants Totaling $50,000 Available To Black Owned Small Businesses In Escambia County

The Spring Entrepreneur Hub is launching it’s Black-Owned Small Business Microgrant Program. It will provide grants totaling $50,000 to eligible black-owned small businesses in Escambia County.

Each microgrant will provide a minimum of $1,500 per business. While all black-owned companies are eligible to receive grant funds, this will be given to companies that did not receive any of the COVID-19 state or federal programs during 2020.

The application deadline is through 9 a.m. on Monday, June 22. Winners will be selected by Friday, June 27.

Requirements:

Must be a black-owned business located within Escambia County.

Business owner must be 18 years of age or older.

Verification of company information (employees, revenue, income tax return) may be required.

All funding must be used for payroll, rent/mortgage or utility payments only. This is also subject to verification.

Funding may not be used as a founder stipend.

Winners may be asked to update on impact from grant funding.

For more information or assistance, contact contact D.C. Reeves at The Spring at dcreeves@quintstuder.com.

The Studer Community Institute, FloridaWest Economic Development Alliance, Greater Pensacola Chamber of Commerce, Gulf Coast Minority Chamber of Commerce, Gulf Power, Pensacola State College and the University of West Florida Center for Entrepreneurship partnered earlier this year to form The Spring Entrepreneur Hub.