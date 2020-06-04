Mayor Wanted To Hire New Century Utilities Boss At $50K A Year. Council Says Not Without Seeing A Resume.

Century Mayor Henry Hawkins wanted to hire a new gas and water superintendent this week for nearly $50,000 a year, but town council members put the brakes on his request because they were not provided with enough information.

Hawkins told the council that the man is from the local area, was qualified for the job and has worked for another utility system for the past six months. The mayor verbally asked for approval to hire the man at $24 an hour, but did not provide the council with a resume or any other written information.

His salary would have mostly been covered by budgeted funds that became available the departure of longtime Century employee Joe Brown.

Council members deferred a vote to hire the new employee until they received a resume and additional information. They also questioned when the position was actually advertised.

Wednesday afternoon, Interim City Manager Vernon Prather said the man has withdrawn his application.

A similar position was advertised once on March 12 in the weekly Tri-City Ledger newspaper at a cost of $214.50, according to documents provided by the town. The application closing date was April 9. There was only the one applicant, Hawkins told the council.

The employment ad was not submitted to NorthEscambia.com for publication. NorthEscambia.com publishes public notices and employment ads at no cost to the Town of Century, and the council voted several years ago to submit all ads and public notices NorthEscambia.com in addition to any other publications.

Editor’s note: It should be noted that Hawkins named the individual during the meeting, as his application is public record. Since the individual has withdrawn his application and is employed elsewhere, NorthEscambia.com has chosen not to name him because we don’t know if he told his current employer he was seeking another position. We do not wish endanger the man’s current job.