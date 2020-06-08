Man Shot Sunday On Davis Highway
One person was injured in a shooting early Sunday morning in Escambia County.
Three females went to the Circle K on Davis Highway near Olive Road about 3 a.m. and said they thought someone had fired shots at their vehicle. Responding deputies found a black sedan behind the Arby’s on Davis Highway with blood in the driver’s seat. There was no one in the driver’s seat.
A male with gunshot would arrived at the West Florida Hospital about 5 a.m. The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office did not release his name or condition.
No information on any possible suspect was released.
