Man Shot Sunday On Davis Highway

One person was injured in a shooting early Sunday morning in Escambia County.

Three females went to the Circle K on Davis Highway near Olive Road about 3 a.m. and said they thought someone had fired shots at their vehicle. Responding deputies found a black sedan behind the Arby’s on Davis Highway with blood in the driver’s seat. There was no one in the driver’s seat.

A male with gunshot would arrived at the West Florida Hospital about 5 a.m. The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office did not release his name or condition.

No information on any possible suspect was released.