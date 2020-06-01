Man Airlifted After Crashing On Dirt Road At Lake Stone

June 1, 2020

An adult male was seriously injured when his vehicle overturned at Lake Stone near Century Sunday afternoon..

The man lost control of a Ford Explorer on a dirt road adjacent to the lake and overturned into a tree about a quarter mile from the boat ramp.  He was airlifted by Med Star Air Care helicopter to an area hospital.

The Florida Highway Patrol investigated. The Century Station of Escambia Fire Rescue and Escambia County EMS also responded.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 