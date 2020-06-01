Man Airlifted After Crashing On Dirt Road At Lake Stone

An adult male was seriously injured when his vehicle overturned at Lake Stone near Century Sunday afternoon..

The man lost control of a Ford Explorer on a dirt road adjacent to the lake and overturned into a tree about a quarter mile from the boat ramp. He was airlifted by Med Star Air Care helicopter to an area hospital.

The Florida Highway Patrol investigated. The Century Station of Escambia Fire Rescue and Escambia County EMS also responded.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.