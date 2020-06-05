Local $2,500 COVID-19 Small Business Recovery Grants Awarded. These Are The Recipients.
June 5, 2020
Fifty businesses have been awarded Escambia County Small Business COVID-19 Recovery Grants.
In April 2020, Escambia County and the City of Pensacola, in partnership with FloridaWest EDA, the Greater Pensacola Chamber and the UWF Small Business Development Center, created the program. The grant was intended to assist for-profit businesses located in Escambia County with their immediate cash flow needs as a result of a demonstrated economic injury due to COVID-19. The max grant reward is $2,500 per applicant or business.
Escambia County funded the grant with a contribution of $100,000 to a UWF Foundation Account. The City of Pensacola contributed an additional $25,000 for businesses within the city, with $12,500 from Mayor Grover Robinson’s discretionary fund and $12,500 from Pensacola Councilman Andy Terhaar’s discretionary fund.
Recipients were categorized as follows:
- Within Pensacola city limits – 48%
- Minority Owned businesses – 29%
- Businesses with 0-10 employees – 72%
- Businesses with 11-20 employees – 28%
In Escambia County Commission districts, grants were distributed as follows:
- District 1 – 12.5%
- District 2 – 20%
- District 3 – 35%
- District 4 – 17.5%
- District 5 – 15%
The grant recipients were:
DISTRICT 1
- Amanda’s Hair & Nail Salon
- Ash Simmons LLC
- Write Away Engraving
- In his steps christian dance studio & performing
- Sands Tech AV LLC
DISTRICT 2
- Gulf Coast Tattoos, LLC
- Fusion Grill Inc.
- Warrington Jewelers
- Headhunter Hairstyling
- Bauer triple D’s Learning Complex Inc.
- W.G. & Sons Inc DBA Intermission
- Caldwell Perdido Ventures DBA The Islander Food Shack
- ECRA PLLC
DISTRICT 3
- Indigeaux Denim Bar & Boutique
- Premier properties of America inc
- Pensacola Battery Sales Inc
- Chelsey Domschke Inc
- I Heart Bento
- Casks & Flights
- Battery Buyers Inc.
- Paint University LLC
- JCG Companies LLC DBA Snap Soccer
- Boogie Inc.
- Franzone Shu Repair
- Vital Signs By Chip Spirson Inc
- David Hewston’s Auto Repair
- CNP ENTERPRISES, Inc. DBA Razor’s Edge Fitness
DISTRICT 4
- South Coast Audiology LLC
- SoBo Boutique
- Advanced Amusements of NW FL, LLC
- TT&Tim Inc.
- 1022, LLC DBA The Magnolia
- Advanced Mutual Promotions LLC
- H and L of Pensacola, Inc. dba Spanish Trail Pub
DISTRICT 5
- Grandview Florist
- Herbal Nails Spa At UWF
- Lashes & Nails Bar LLC
- Bridal Suite of Pensacola Inc.
- Cypress Bay Enterprises
- Escape Lol
CITY OF PENSACOLA
- Emerald Coast Dance Conservatory Inc.
- New York Nicks
- The Southern Creative
- Bonellicorp Limited Liability Company
- Salon on the Avenue by Danielle LLC
- Jolly Sailing, LLC
- Play Pensacola
- Carmen’s Lunch Bar LLC
- Sunshack II LLC
- Fast Automotive LLC
Comments