Local $2,500 COVID-19 Small Business Recovery Grants Awarded. These Are The Recipients.

Fifty businesses have been awarded Escambia County Small Business COVID-19 Recovery Grants.

In April 2020, Escambia County and the City of Pensacola, in partnership with FloridaWest EDA, the Greater Pensacola Chamber and the UWF Small Business Development Center, created the program. The grant was intended to assist for-profit businesses located in Escambia County with their immediate cash flow needs as a result of a demonstrated economic injury due to COVID-19. The max grant reward is $2,500 per applicant or business.

Escambia County funded the grant with a contribution of $100,000 to a UWF Foundation Account. The City of Pensacola contributed an additional $25,000 for businesses within the city, with $12,500 from Mayor Grover Robinson’s discretionary fund and $12,500 from Pensacola Councilman Andy Terhaar’s discretionary fund.

Recipients were categorized as follows:

Within Pensacola city limits – 48%

Minority Owned businesses – 29%

Businesses with 0-10 employees – 72%

Businesses with 11-20 employees – 28%

In Escambia County Commission districts, grants were distributed as follows:

District 1 – 12.5%

District 2 – 20%

District 3 – 35%

District 4 – 17.5%

District 5 – 15%

The grant recipients were:

DISTRICT 1

Amanda’s Hair & Nail Salon

Ash Simmons LLC

Write Away Engraving

In his steps christian dance studio & performing

Sands Tech AV LLC

DISTRICT 2

Gulf Coast Tattoos, LLC

Fusion Grill Inc.

Warrington Jewelers

Headhunter Hairstyling

Bauer triple D’s Learning Complex Inc.

W.G. & Sons Inc DBA Intermission

Caldwell Perdido Ventures DBA The Islander Food Shack

ECRA PLLC

DISTRICT 3

Indigeaux Denim Bar & Boutique

Premier properties of America inc

Pensacola Battery Sales Inc

Chelsey Domschke Inc

I Heart Bento

Casks & Flights

Battery Buyers Inc.

Paint University LLC

JCG Companies LLC DBA Snap Soccer

Boogie Inc.

Franzone Shu Repair

Vital Signs By Chip Spirson Inc

David Hewston’s Auto Repair

CNP ENTERPRISES, Inc. DBA Razor’s Edge Fitness

DISTRICT 4

South Coast Audiology LLC

SoBo Boutique

Advanced Amusements of NW FL, LLC

TT&Tim Inc.

1022, LLC DBA The Magnolia

Advanced Mutual Promotions LLC

H and L of Pensacola, Inc. dba Spanish Trail Pub

DISTRICT 5

Grandview Florist

Herbal Nails Spa At UWF

Lashes & Nails Bar LLC

Bridal Suite of Pensacola Inc.

Cypress Bay Enterprises

Escape Lol

CITY OF PENSACOLA